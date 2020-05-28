Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,040,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,903,562.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 399,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,921. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $913.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.10. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.