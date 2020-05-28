Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 185.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

