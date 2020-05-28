Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,592 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

