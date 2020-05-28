Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,686 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 107.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,803 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mosaic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 621,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 114,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 95,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MOS stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

