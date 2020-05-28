Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 191,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 80.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 392,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 175,339 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

