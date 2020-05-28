Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $170.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

