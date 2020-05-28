Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,797 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after buying an additional 516,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,381,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,215,000 after acquiring an additional 363,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

