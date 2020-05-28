Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Wolfe Research raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

