Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.