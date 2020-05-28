Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE AER opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

