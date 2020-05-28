Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,195 shares of company stock worth $3,957,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of TRHC opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

