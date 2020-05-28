Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

