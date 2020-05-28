Odeon Capital Group Upgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.