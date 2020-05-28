Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,356,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $24,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE:OXY opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

