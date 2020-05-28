Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.32

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.66. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 23,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 105,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

