Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.32

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.66. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 23,200 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.