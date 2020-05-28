Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.56. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 238,700 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

