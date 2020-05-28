Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.56. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 238,700 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
