Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $13.77. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 614,600 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

