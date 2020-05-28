Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $13.77. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 614,600 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.
Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
