Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,655,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 311,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nutanix by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,451,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.