Novocure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 989% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Novocure has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 741.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

