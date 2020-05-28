Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.42. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 14,242,471 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

