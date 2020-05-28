Northwest Bancshares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,533 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,122% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.