North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.20. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 41,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.22% and a return on equity of 4,871.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, insider Ahron H. Haspel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.37% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

