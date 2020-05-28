Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $200.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.14.

NDSN stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

