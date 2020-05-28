Nicholas Lyons Acquires 20,000 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £117,000 ($153,906.87).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 641 ($8.43) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 582.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 680.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

