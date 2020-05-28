NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Trading Up 0.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.18, approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Specifically, President James D. Dondero acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $256,230.00. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,888.00. Insiders have bought 122,445 shares of company stock worth $1,429,752 in the last ninety days.

NREF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

