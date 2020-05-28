News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of News by 24.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in News by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 871,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $10,737,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. News’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

