Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

NWL stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

