Neutral News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Share Price

Press coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

