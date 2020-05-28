Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Netflix’s analysis:

Netflix stock opened at $419.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.71. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

