Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.11. Net Element shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 38,300 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

