NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NEO stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

