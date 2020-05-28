Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $808.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

