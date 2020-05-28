NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NCC Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.