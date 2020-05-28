National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.87, approximately 3,572,387 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,454,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.82.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

