National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,515,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National General by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 542,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in National General by 34.9% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGHC opened at $20.70 on Thursday. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

