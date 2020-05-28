Myer (ASX:MYR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.29. Myer shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 33,450,058 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

In related news, insider John King bought 350,000 shares of Myer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,750.00 ($65,780.14). Insiders bought 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,500 in the last ninety days.

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

