Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.71

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.71 and traded as low as $47.00. Mycelx Technologies shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 97 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of $9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.71.

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mycelx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mycelx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.