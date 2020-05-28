MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.67

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $13.00. MSB Financial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBF. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

