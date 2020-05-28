Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.39

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as low as $13.60. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 189,375 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSADY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.68.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

