MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of MSA Safety worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,574 over the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.08. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.