Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,209,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1,448.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 426,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 399,383 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $8,532,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

MPLX opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

