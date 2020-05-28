Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.68

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and traded as high as $58.57. Moog shares last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Moog alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $765.28 million for the quarter.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.