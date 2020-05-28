Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,956 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $204,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

MSFT opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.