Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 54,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

