Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

