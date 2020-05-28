Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.