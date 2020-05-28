Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $59.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.45, 55,951,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 28,453,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

