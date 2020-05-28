Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.79

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.90. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.
About Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
