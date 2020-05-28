Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 41.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares shot up 41.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mersana Therapeutics traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $15.21, 1,540,070 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 733,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.