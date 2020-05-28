MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MasTec worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 74.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after acquiring an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $229,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 135,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. MasTec’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

